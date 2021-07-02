It's here. The first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season has arrived and its name is Elsa. Yes, like one of the heroes of Disney's Frozen.

The National Hurricane Center announced Friday morning that Elsa had reached sustained winds of 74 mph (119 kmh), which qualifies it as a Category 1 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. NHC warns that storms of this strength can produce very dangerous winds that can damage homes, trees and power lines.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shared a churning view of Elsa as seen by its Goes-East weather-monitoring satellite.

#GOESEast is continuing to watch what is now Hurricane #Elsa as it heads toward the Windward and Leeward Islands. The storm is the earliest-forming fifth Atlantic named storm on record.



"The storm is the earliest-forming fifth Atlantic named storm on record," NOAA tweeted, which falls in line with expectations for an "above-normal" hurricane season. The season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. The four previous named tropical storms didn't reach hurricane strength.

The NHC is tracking the storm and issuing advisories for islands that could see impacts, including St. Vincent and the Windward Islands. Elsa's path is expected to take it toward Florida by early next week, but the storm's trajectory could change over the weekend.

Elsa marks the ramping up of storm season and it may be the first in a long line of hurricanes to come. NOAA is expecting six to 10 hurricanes this year, so we'll hold off on the Frozen jokes.

