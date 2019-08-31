See Hurricane Dorian closing in with these brave webcams

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Florida is full of webcams that beckon tourists and locals alike to come experience the state's scenic beaches in person. Those live feeds won't be focused on the sun and surf this weekend. Hurricane Dorian is heading toward the east coast of the US, where it may impact Florida while ultimately aiming for the Carolinas and Georgia.

Dorian developed into an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm on Friday and packed maximum sustained winds of 150 mph as of Saturday.

The Bahamas are in immediate danger from the hurricane, which is expected to hit the islands on Sunday. The Old Bahama Bay Resort has a live cam that streams inlet and ocean views.

EarthCam has curated a selection of Florida webcams on its extreme-weather page. These include views from Riviera Beach, Hillsboro Beach and Daytona.

As of Friday afternoon, beachgoers in shorts were still playing in the surf at Cocoa Beach Pier. On Saturday, though, the area was largely devoid of activity. You can tune in to keep an eye on the incoming change in the weather. This cam has a high quality video stream with clear views of the horizon.

Keep in mind that webcams may go down as the storm hits the areas where they're located.

The hurricane's exact path has been fraught with uncertainty, leading Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency across the entire state on Friday. The Carolinas and Georgia are now on alert because of the uncertainty around Dorian's approach.

The South Carolina Coastal Conservation League runs a live pelican camera from Charleston Harbor.

Satellites operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and by NASA have been tracking the storm from space, while astronauts on the International Space Station have witnessed it churning below.

Hurricane Dorian is now the loudest voice in what has been a fairly quiet hurricane season up to this point. It's still unknown if Dorian will ramp up into an even more severe Category 5 storm. The US government's Ready.gov site offers a list of hurricane preparedness tips for anyone in the storm's path.