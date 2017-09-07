2:30 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Scientists at Dolby are strapping a swimming cap with wires sticking out of it to my head.

It's actually a dry 64-channel electroencephalogram, or EEG, that's reading my brain activity.

Inside Dolby's biophysical lab at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, Calif., neuroscientists are studying how audio and video can affect the human body.

The biophysical lab is home to a number of other sensors including heart rate monitors, thermal cameras and wrist trackers to measure galvanic skin response (think sweat).

"We're also interested in sensors that are sort of what we call non-contact sensors," said Dolby's chief scientist, Poppy Crum. The scientists can pick up information about your stress levels, or even how engaged you are with the content on screen.

"Whether it's Rembrandt, whether it's George Lucas, they understand human experience," she said. "Here what we're trying to do is also understand how successful our technology is at translating that to your experience."

Watch the video above shows how the company is developing audio visual technology to improve your movie experience.

