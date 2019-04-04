See how AI is changing the world around us

Is the artificial intelligence we see in science fiction movies steeped in any kind of reality? Many tech industry experts believe the idea of a super-intelligent or sentient AI is greatly exaggerated and many years away.

But there's AI already in the works to help solve real-world problems that can improve people's lives. This category of AI is known is as "Supervised Learning" and it's the backbone of most artificial intelligence systems we see today.

In this CNET video report, we look at the promise of AI and how companies are using the technology to change various industries such as:

Health care

Arterys is working to make radiologists' jobs easier by automating medical imaging analysis for heart and lung patients.

Agriculture

Blue River has developed an advanced "See and Spray" machine to make farming smarter. With the help of computer vision and AI, its machine can detect and identify the differences between weeds and plants and spray crops.

Retail

Bossa Nova Robotics has built AI service robots that roam the aisles of your local supermarket, analyzing products that may be out of stock on store shelves.

Check out the video below for a closer look:

