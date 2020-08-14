The Perseid meteor shower is always one the best night sky spectacles of the year, and 2020 has been no exception.

This year's Perseids come on the heels of a visit from Comet Neowise, one of the brightest space snowballs in decades. The annual shooting-star show has also been accompanied this year by five visible planets in August (Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn) and the occasional appearance of a SpaceX Starlink satellite train.

French Photographer Yann Sainty went out ahead of the Perseids' peak and pointed a camera skyward for over six hours to create this remarkable time-lapse, which condenses the experience of staying up late with the shower. Watch closely for several streaking meteors in the first 10 seconds.

Although the 2020 Perseids have technically already peaked, there are still several nights of decent viewing left, especially as the moon shrinks and disappears in the night sky over the next week.

Check out this year's viewing guide, and don't forget to share your best photos with me on Twitter @EricCMack.