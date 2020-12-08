See Hailee Steinfeld in costume as Marvel's new Hawkeye

Marvel Comics

Our best look yet at Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in Marvel's Disney Plus Hawkeye series is here, thanks to a string of new set photos featuring the actress in full costume.

The new photos have found their way to Getty, as well as doing the rounds online.

Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Steinfeld initially denied being cast as Kate Bishop, who's set to take over the Hawkeye mantle from Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton, but the cat is surely out of the bag now.

It's been a busy time for Hawkeye news. On the casting front, Florence Pugh (from Black Widow), Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton, Fra Free, Alaqua Cox and Zahn McClarnon were announced as cast members last week. Farmiga (The Conjuring, Bates Motel) will reportedly play Kate's mother Eleanor Bishop.

Renner joined the picture party, posting last week on Instagram a snap of himself, Steinfeld and Lucky the Pizza Dog, aka Kate Bishop's canine sidekick, strolling around New York City.

Earlier the same day, Twitter user cosmic brought us a similar look at Steinfeld, Pizza Dog and Renner.

BREAKING: New images of Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld and Lucky on the set of ‘HAWKEYE’ in New York City. 🏹🚨 pic.twitter.com/7vfPkauDFI — cosmic (@cosmic_marvel) December 3, 2020

Steinfeld resembles Jessica Jones more than Kate Bishop here, but XRealm Matthews tweeted pictures from what appears to be a Brooklyn subway set, featuring Steinfeld in Bishop's signature purple.

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld on the Set of #Hawkeye 12/02/2020 pic.twitter.com/6gFGR4HZGt — XRealm Matthews (@CreamOrScream) December 2, 2020

Renner, aka the original Hawkeye from The Avengers movies, confirmed shooting had begun with a snap of his Clint Barton-labeled chair on set. "Ms Bishop ... we need you!" he posted on Instagram Wednesday. Thanks to a video and not-so-clear images (both via Murphy's Multiverse), we already knew filming had been underway.

But let's focus on the real star of the show. Lucky the Pizza Dog leads the way in the subway, pulling Steinfeld along by his (or her) leash.

Who is Pizza Dog? Pizza Dog is a character in the comics, first appearing when Clint Barton saves him. The golden retriever's tags reveal his name to be Arrow, but Clint renames him Lucky. An issue devoted entirely to Lucky's point of view reveals he calls himself Pizza Dog, simply because of his love of a New York slice.

Add Pizza Dog to the list of greatest Marvel characters you've never heard of. He was revealed to be in the series via concept art from a 12-minute Disney Plus featurette called Marvel Studios: Expanding the Universe, released mid-November.

Marvel

If you weren't excited for the new series, expected to arrive on Disney Plus late in 2021, an adorable pup should be a draw card. Otherwise, tune in to see Kate Bishop take over the mantle of Hawkeye under the tutorage of master archer Clint Barton.