Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 trailer teases next big battle

There are only two episodes remaining, so don't miss a thing.

game-of-thrones-season-8-episode-4-gw-varys-dany-m-tyrion-outside

Bidding farewell to those who died in the Battle of Winterfell.

 Helen Sloan/HBO

How can there be only two episodes left in the last season of Game of Thrones?

But there's no time to stop, lift a glass of Arbor Gold and reflect. HBO aired a trailer for episode 5 after episode 4 Sunday night, and things are only getting more tense.

The teaser didn't offer any spoilers, but Cersei looked smug, Tyrion looked nervous, and Euron was checking those skies for a certain flying blowtorch. And hey, Jon Snow, good thing you took the Pony Express instead of riding your dragon after all.

Game of Thrones' second-to-the-last episode airs May 12 on HBO.

Originally published May 5. 

