Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 trailer teases next big battle

How can there be only two episodes left in the last season of Game of Thrones?
But there's no time to stop, lift a glass of Arbor Gold and reflect on the show coming to an end. HBO aired a trailer for episode 5 after episode 4 Sunday night, and things are only getting more tense.
The teaser didn't offer any spoilers, but best-villain-ever Cersei looked smug, Tyrion looked nervous, and Euron was checking those skies for a certain flying blowtorch. And hey, Jon Snow, good thing you took the Pony Express instead of riding your dragon after all.
Game of Thrones' second-to-the-last episode airs May 12 on HBO.
Originally published May 5.
