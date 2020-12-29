Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Boston Dynamics robots can climb rough terrain, help doctors and remind humans to maintain social distance protocols in public parks. We just got reminded the sophisticated robots can learn choreography too.

In a video posted by Boston Dynamics on Tuesday, the company's machines -- Atlas, Spot the dog robot and Handle -- dance in unison to the Contours hit tune Do You Love Me.

The bots are so good at shaking it on the dance floor it almost feels like you're watching a robot version of the movie Dirty Dancing, which also featured the song.

"Our whole crew got together to celebrate the start of what we hope will be a happier year: Happy New Year from all of us at Boston Dynamics," the video description says.

This isn't the first time Boston Dynamics has shown off its robots' sweet dancing moves. The company showcased a video of its Spot robot doing dancing to the song Uptown Funk in 2018.

Previously, the Atlas robot showed it has gymnastic skills. Atlas, the almost 5-foot humanoid robot can complete a series of somersaults, jumps, twists, and a handstand. It also understands how to navigate through a complex obstacle course.

Spot the dog robot is just as impressive. Not only have we seen the robot twerk, but it can also open doors, herd sheep, carry heavy loads, and pull Adam Savage around in a rickshaw.

The Handle robot is best known for its ability to load boxes in warehouses. It can lift 30-pound boxes to stack pallets with ease.