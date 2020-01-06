See Bill and Ted with their daughters in new movie photo

Orion Pictures

Whoa, the guys from Wyld Stallyns have procreated? A new photo from Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third film in the comedy series, shows Keanu Reeves (Ted) and Alex Winter (Bill) in dad mode. Screenwriter Ed Solomon tweeted out the photo, which shows the two Gen X rockers in what appears to be an album-filled garage, facing their two millennial offspring.

On another front, I guess they released a new still from Bill and Ted Face the Music today :) pic.twitter.com/224zelWcGK — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) January 3, 2020

Brigette Lundy-Paine, 25, plays Ted's daughter, Billie Logan, and Samara Weaving, 27, plays Bill's daughter Thea Preston. (Yes, it kinda seems like the two friends named their kids in each other's honor, or at least Ted did.)

Solomon and screenwriting partner Chris Matheson created the clueless time-traveling duo of Bill and Ted when they were in college. They envision this second generation having the same close relationship as their dads.

"You know, Ed and I always imagined Bill and Ted as [not] having any other friends," Matheson told Entertainment Weekly. "They just kind of hang out together. They've got this kind of weird mind-meld and Billie and Thea have the same thing. They actually really love what their dads are doing and so they decide, well, we're going to help them, we're going to help our dads put together an incredible band."

Bill & Ted Face the Music opens on Aug. 21.