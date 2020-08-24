See beloved photos with this 10.1-inch digital photo frame for $68

Aeezo

I've made no secret of my love for digital photo frames, something I feel every household should have. Think about it: Instead of looking at just a single framed photo, you get to look at thousands in a never-ending slideshow. It's a great way to actually do something with all those pictures you take with your phone.

As a general rule I steer clear of the off-brand frames, usually because the companion apps tend to be subpar. But this is a little different, as I'll explain below. Here's the deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the when you clip the on-page $10-off coupon and then apply promo code SHTEYZ5I at checkout. It's available with either a black or brown frame. Regular price: $130.

The hardware is pretty straightforward: 10.1-inch IPS touchscreen, 1,280x800 resolution (which is not 1080p, despite what the listing says), 16GB of expandable onboard storage. The image auto-rotates depending on the orientation of the frame, and you can set "sleep" hours to save electricity.

Odd though it may sound, software makes or breaks a device like this. The Aeezo frame relies on a third-party app called Frameo, which is available for both Android and iOS and has overwhelmingly positive reviews on both platforms.

With it you can not only add photos directly from your phone or tablet library, but also email them directly to the frame and import from the likes of Facebook and Instagram. Friends and family can send pictures as well.

I haven't tried Frameo yet, nor do I have any hands-on experience with this frame. Aeezo is a fairly new seller on Amazon; Fakespot and ReviewMeta are at odds regarding the 30 very positive user ratings. The former says "insufficient reliable reviews"; the latter, "12 actual reviews and they're all legit." (Yeah: Confusing.)

My takeaway: Great price for a 10-inch frame supported by a top-rated app. If you don't like it, return it.

Your thoughts?

Get the rugged Treblab HD77 portable 360-degree speaker for $60 (save $20)

Treblab

All portable speakers are not created equal. I've tested a lot of them over the years, and here's one I can definitely recommend: The with promo code CHEAP25OFF. That's the lowest price on record.

Why this model over countless others, especially those priced even lower? For starters, it's a rugged, shockproof, IPX6-rated beast, one that can survive a deluge (though not necessarily a dunk). Mostly, however, I'm enamored with the performance: The HD77 cranks out 25 watts of audio goodness and includes dual side-firing subwoofers.

In other words, it's surprisingly loud for its size and sounds surprisingly good as well, though there's a little less bass than I expected. The battery should last up to 20 hours, according to Treblab, and you can pair a second HD77 to it for true stereo. Icing on the cake: LED rings on either end, which are both cool and functional. (They're red when charging, blue when playing music and so on.)

One complaint: Once the battery gets low, you'll hear warnings every 30 seconds or so. That's unnecessary and super-annoying. Keep the battery topped off, however, and this won't be an issue.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.