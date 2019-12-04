See all Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker footage so far

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to do a lot. Successfully wrap up a blockbuster series of nine iconic films spread over 40-plus years without sparking a Game of Thrones-finale style negative reaction? No pressure.

Though the film itself remains tightly under wraps, Disney has been generous with releasing sneak peeks, from full-on trailers to TV commercials that always seem to trickle out a new scene, weapon, creature or planet. Here's all the footage we've seen so far.

Trailers and a special look

First trailer: April 12, 2019

The first trailer, which arrived back in April, features Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) apparently telling Rey (Daisy Ridley) she and her cohorts are the new generation of Star Wars rebels. "We have passed on all we know, a thousand generations live in you now," he says. "But this is your fight." If you don't get a lump in your throat when Rey cries while being held by Leia (the late Carrie Fisher), check your pulse. And then that evil Emperor Palpatine laugh comes in, reminding fans that this is going to be a tough fight.

Special look trailer/sizzle reel, Aug. 24



At the D23 Disney fan celebration in August, the company released a "special look" that travels back in time and delivers highlights from the entire saga. Luke on Tatooine! Leia and Han kissing! Darth Vader revealing he's Luke's you-know-what! The AT-AT Walkers! Boba Fett giving a nod! Yoda (but not the soup-sipping baby one)! Anakin, Qui-Gon, Padme, Mace Windu and finally catching up with Rey, Finn, Poe, BB-8, Kylo Ren and the rest of the new crew. It ends with Rey unleashing a double-bladed lightsaber, as a reminder that this 40-plus-year-old series still has some tricks up its sleeve.

Final trailer: Oct. 21

If the original trailer, with Luke's passing-the-torch narration, gives a positive spin on things, the October trailer plays up the dangers. Palpatine's creepy voice taunts that the rebels joining together "is your undoing," Kylo and Rey duke it out, and C-3PO delivers a tearjerker of a line, announcing that he was "taking one last look ... at my friends."

TV spots and other clips

Till the end: Nov. 19

Saddle up: A new mode of transportation introduced in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the orbak, which is kind of like a space horse, but with tusks, and maybe a T-bone-steak-style makeup job. They've galloped through a couple of promotional spots, including this one, released on the Nov. 19 birthday of Kylo Ren portrayer Adam Driver.

'They fly now': Nov. 25

The Stormtroopers reveal a new power, and Rey, Finn, Poe and crew are all, "Oh, like we needed one MORE disadvantage?"

The final chapter: Nov. 28

Palpatine is about to stroke out in this teaser, which features a cold-eyed, determined Rey and another classic Finn "WOOOO!" Also, how much does Kylo resemble a medieval knight?

Celebrate: Nov. 30

A short version of Luke-and-Leia-are-passing-the-torch theme, complete with space horses and Leia holding a lightsaber. Is it hers? Was it originally her father's? We're going to miss Carrie Fisher so much in this one.

Hold on: Dec. 1

This one combines the flying Stormtroopers, space horses and more, while reminding us that confronting fear is what a Jedi is all about. And Rey displays that same awesome "these are not the droids you're looking for" power Obi-Wan used in 1977.

Adventure: Dec. 3

Two new promo spots came out in the first week of December. One, simply titled Adventure, packs in plenty of action and action-adjacent shots, from Rey showing off her combat skills in a forest to a squadron of TIE fighters heading for a target to Finn getting some work in with his blaster to Poe announcing that the rebels "won't surrender."

Sith dagger: Dec. 4

And another TV spot garnered interest in part because Rey is holding an elaborately carved dagger, and fans have theories about where it came from and what it can do.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens globally Dec. 20, with previews Dec. 19.