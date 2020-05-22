Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Here's the weather forecast for the Coral Sea Marine Park seafloor off the coast of Australia: wet with a chance of tornadoes.

Researchers following a Schmidt Ocean Institute ROV (remotely operated vehicle) dive near Queensland spotted a wild event when a tornado-like formation appeared on camera during a livestream on Thursday.

🚨Check out this "benthic tornado" seen on yesterday's #VisioningCoralSea live stream!🌪️

🔊Listen to the crew+researcher's reaction 😮

All our livestreams are archived on YouTube: https://t.co/LcgKogNW7y

Thanks to @UnderseaTV for capturing this clip live pic.twitter.com/iEjwCR2iSF — Schmidt Ocean (@SchmidtOcean) May 22, 2020

The original focus of marine geologist Robin Beaman's commentary was on corals and a creature called a "sea pen," but it quickly shifted to fascination and wonder at the appearance of a curved and rotating tornado-like formation. The researchers on the video called it "amazing," "completely weird" and "really unusual."

Beaman said the phenomenon reminded him of a "benthic storm," waves that travel under the surface and cause turbulence near the ocean bottom. The swirling formation soon dissipated, but left a short trail along the sea floor. The cause of the small "benthic tornado" seems to be a mystery.

You can watch the full replay of the livestream, or just start with the appearance of the underwater whirlwind:

Schmidt Ocean expeditions have been giving scientists and fans of all things marine a window into fascinating, rarely seen worlds. The views have included wild geological formations and a bizarre string-like siphonophore.

The dive was part of a larger effort to study a "virtually unmapped and mostly unexplored" area called the Queensland Plateau.

"The acquisition of baseline mapping and underwater vision data provides a unique window into both the geological past and the present-day condition of mesophotic (twilight zone) and deeper cold-water coral ecosystems, allowing for marine park staff to manage and adapt policies for the future," Schmidt Ocean said in describing the mission.

The "benthic tornado" is an excellent example of the enigmas that can be found lurking in the deep.