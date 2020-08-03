Satellites can see the big picture of what's happening down on Earth. Japanese weather satellite Himawari-8 spotted an unusual pairing over the weekend when it caught sight of Typhoon Hagupit and the eruption of a volcano on Nishinoshima Island at the same time.
The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University tweeted a GIF of the action on Monday.
The typhoon is easy to spot. It's the rotating mass of clouds to the left. You can find the brown-gray volcanic eruption trailing over the ocean near the upper-right corner. Feel free to dive more deeply into the archived satellite imagery through CIRA's online tool.
Hagupit is a tropical cyclone that's threatening China with high winds and heavy rains. NASA's own satellite views "showed a thick band of thunderstorms that resembled a giant tail, spiraling into the powerful storm."
NASA has been monitoring the volcanic island of Nishinoshima since it first appeared in the Pacific Ocean in 2013. "Since mid-June 2020, it has been going through a vigorous growth spurt," NASA's Earth Observatory said in a July update.
We've seen some sobering cyclone views and wild images of volcanoes from space, but the combination of the two is a rare and striking visual.
