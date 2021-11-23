Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Across the evening of Nov. 18 and 19, our lunar neighbor put on a show during the longest partial lunar eclipse since 1440. Some moongazing diehards witnessed the whole event, but if you missed out, you can still enjoy the highlight reel.

The Griffith Observatory in California livestreamed the event and then smooshed it down into a pithy one-minute time-lapse video. The eclipse lasted nearly 3.5 hours, so the short version is quite condensed.

The lunar eclipse might have been partial -- meaning the entire moon wasn't covered by Earth's shadow -- but it was almost total, with just a thin sliver left in the light. If you watch carefully, you can see the moon take on a slight reddish hue.

The one-minute eclipse is a perfect way to get your fix quickly, but if you prefer to savor your celestial events, you can still rewatch the full Griffith Observatory stream and linger on the slow wash of our planet's shadow darkening the moon.