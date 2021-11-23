Live: The Best Black Friday deals Bill Gates' favorite books of 2021 Biden OKs release of oil from strategic reserves Resident Evil review What your name means in Urban Dictionary Black Friday's best deals overall

See a stunning time-lapse video of the longest partial lunar eclipse since 1440

Don't have time for the full 3.5-hour moon shadow journey? See it in a minute.

griffithscreenshotEnlarge Image

The Griffith Observatory turned the November 2021 partial lunar eclipse into a short video.

 Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Across the evening of Nov. 18 and 19, our lunar neighbor put on a show during the longest partial lunar eclipse since 1440. Some moongazing diehards witnessed the whole event, but if you missed out, you can still enjoy the highlight reel.

The Griffith Observatory in California livestreamed the event and then smooshed it down into a pithy one-minute time-lapse video. The eclipse lasted nearly 3.5 hours, so the short version is quite condensed.   

The lunar eclipse might have been partial -- meaning the entire moon wasn't covered by Earth's shadow -- but it was almost total, with just a thin sliver left in the light. If you watch carefully, you can see the moon take on a slight reddish hue.

The one-minute eclipse is a perfect way to get your fix quickly, but if you prefer to savor your celestial events, you can still rewatch the full Griffith Observatory stream and linger on the slow wash of our planet's shadow darkening the moon.