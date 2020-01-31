See a Star Wars droid dance-off with C-3PO, BB-8 and D-O

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Why dance the robot when you can do the droid? Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor John Boyega shared an Instagram video Thursday of C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels on the movie set doing a little shimmy with the droids BB-8 and D-O to the classic tune Rhinestone Cowboy by Glen Campbell.

"Throwback to a sweet moment," Boyega wrote.

Commented one fan, "This is the kind of wholesome content I live for."

"So much love in this video," a fan wrote. Commented another, "Best video I've seen all year."

Boyega has been sharing other behind-the-scenes videos from The Rise of Skywalker and more.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker got three Academy Award nominations for best original score, best sound editing and best visual effects.