Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2021), processed by ESA

It has been another brutal year for wildfires across the globe, from Siberia to Greece to the Western US. The European Space Agency shared a satellite view of a slice of the planet that simultaneously shows smoke plumes from large wildfires in California and Oregon and the tightly curled Hurricane Linda in the Pacific Ocean.

Yesterday @CopernicusEU #Sentinel3 captured this scary view:

🔥 (upper left) a giant smoke plume from the fires in #California and #Oregon

🌪️ Annular #HurricaneLinda - off the coast of Baja California



This wide image was obtained merging four Sentinel-3 acquisitions. pic.twitter.com/sMkd1hc4XS — ESA EarthObservation (@ESA_EO) August 16, 2021

The image comes from ESA's Copernicus Sentinel-3 Earth-monitoring satellite on Sunday. The space agency described the image as a "scary view." Wildfires have burned up huge swaths of the US this year, with the still-raging Dixie fire in California consuming over 550,000 acres so far.

You can see the entire high-res image on the ESA site.

Hurricane Linda has weakened since reaching Category 4 status over the weekend. Linda is an annular hurricane, which means it has a specific structure that shows through in the satellite image. It appears tightly packed with a shape like a truck tire or a doughnut.

NOAA shared a different view of Linda on Monday that also shows Atlantic storms Fred and Grace.

The #GOESEast 🛰️ has a ringside view of numerous tropical systems this morning. In the Pacific, Hurricane #Linda (Cat-2) is churning, while in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm #Fred is approaching Florida. We can also see Depressions Eight and Grace.

More: https://t.co/1L8q1zg4eW pic.twitter.com/TVUNzWB88Z — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 16, 2021

Extreme weather events -- including drought and intense hurricanes -- have been tied to the planet's worsening climate crisis. A UN climate panel report issued last week brought home the message that human-caused climate change has warmed the planet and is affecting the entire globe.

Satellites help experts track hurricanes and wildfires, but the images also give us a wider visual perspective of our planet, one that reveals the sobering scope of what's happening below.