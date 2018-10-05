See a glorious orbital sunrise glow from the space station

Even though the crew of the International Space Station sees 16 sunrises over the course of a day, it never gets old.

European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst captured an outstanding sequence of orbital sunrise photos and posted them to social media on Friday. They show a molten sun emerging from a bright horizon of orange, yellow and blue stripes.

I don't know any words, in any language, to match the beauty of an orbital sunrise. / Ich kenne kein Wort, in keiner Sprache, das die Schönheit eines Sonnenaufgangs im Orbit auch nur ansatzweise beschreiben könnte. #Horizons pic.twitter.com/qrsVfCJRH4 — Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) October 5, 2018

"I don't know any words, in any language, to match the beauty of an orbital sunrise," Gerst wrote.

The German astronaut, who is a geophysicist and volcanologist, has a knack for capturing stirring photos from his vantage point in orbit. He snapped a gorgeous image of the moon in July and some startling looks at the glaring eye of Typhoon Trami in September.

Gerst took over command of the ISS this week from NASA astronaut Drew Feustel, who returned to Earth on Thursday. This is Gerst's second mission to the space station.