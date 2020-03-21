See a coronavirus scam? Report it to Justice Dept., US attorney general says

James Martin/CNET

The US Justice Department is asking the public to report any suspected fraud schemes related to the new coronavirus so officials can snuff out scams more quickly, US Attorney General William Barr said Friday.

If you see a suspected scam, call the hotline for the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 1-866-720-5721 or email the NCDF at disaster@leo.gov, the department said. The NCDF is a part of the Justice Department.

The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as COVID-19, has has rapidly spread, causing a pandemic and sparking crises worldwide. Cities, states and countries have mandated quarantines. Health care systems are scrambling. Entire industries have shut down. And the resulting fear and confusion have given hackers and scammers an opportunity to exploit, leading to new spins on some of the same old malware, phishing and snake oil schemes.

The Justice Department listed examples of possible fraud schemes, including:

Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19, whether online or off.

Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Malicious websites and apps that appear to share coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.

Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or nonexistent charitable organizations.

Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.

When people report suspected frauds to the NCDF, the center can enter complaints into a centralized system accessible by all US attorneys, as well as the DOJ's litigating and law enforcement officials, so they can investigate and prosecute them. The NCDF also coordinates complaints with 16 additional federal law enforcement agencies, as well as state attorneys general and local authorities.