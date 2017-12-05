What a year it's been for cybersecurity. As 2017 winds down, CNET is looking back at a year of breaches, hacks and security facepalms. On Tuesday's podcast, we talk about:
- Security fails over the past year, and resolutions you should make for 2018.
- The turning point for companies like Facebook, Google and Twitter.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube.
Security hacks will be even worse in 2018 (The 3:59, Ep. 327)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner |TuneIn | Stitcher | Amazon Echo
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.