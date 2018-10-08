Secretlab gaming chairs add fabric covers and new colors

Secretlab

From Nike's Flyknit shoes to the Alcantara Microsoft's added to its Surface products, fabric seems to be in, and Singapore-based gaming chair company Secretlab wants to join in the fun.

The company today announced new versions of its Throne, Omega and Titan chairs. The new models will be covered with 350gsm short yarn material for a more sofa-ish feel. Secretlab says the fabric promises a softer touch compared to leather. I had a quick chance to test one and it seemed to fit that description. But if you'd rather stick with faux leather, the older models will still be available.

Other than a fabric update, the chairs have the same features as ever. There's a multi-tilt mechanism, four-directional armrests and cold-cure foam for comfortable seating. Be sure to check out our hands-on with the 2018 Omega for more information.

The chairs come in three new colors: Cookies and Cream, a light grey with black accents; Charcoal, a dark grey with blue stitching (my favorite of the three) and Coal Pink, dark grey with magenta, which is only available on the Throne. The Titan chair will be available in Cookies and Cream, with the Omega chair coming available in either Charcoal or Cookies and Cream.

The Throne will have a launch price of $319, £299 or AU$479. The Omega will cost $349, £319 or AU$529. And the Titan, which is build for larger frames, will cost $479, £379 or AU$579.

Now playing: Watch this: The gaming laptop for when money is no object

