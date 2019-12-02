Secret Cyber Monday Dyson deal: V11 Animal vacuum $217 off at Amazon

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

A lot of Dyson products are on sale for Cyber Monday 2019, including several of its cordless stick vacuums from the older V8 to the top-end V11 Torque Drive. Slightly hidden among all those deals is a bonus discount that Amazon is offering on the V11 Animal. Best Buy has that model on sale for $450 or $150 off its list price of $600. Amazon has a similar deal but is offering a $66.50 bonus discount at checkout that bring the price to $382.49. While that may sound a little weird, it works.

If you're comparing the V11 Animal to the more expensive V11 Torque, which is on sale for $500 ($200 off), the biggest difference is that the LCD screen on the V11 Tourque is more advanced and will show the exact time remaining on the battery (it has a countdown timer as opposed to a basic battery-life icon on the V11 Animal). Also, the Tourque comes with an additional mini dusting brush accessory. But otherwise the two models are the same, with identical suction and battery life. With both you can easily switch between Eco, Auto and Boost modes.

