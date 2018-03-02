Now Playing: Watch this: Snap's next Spectacles include two cameras, says report

Snapchat's Spectacles led to long lines at pop-up vending machines when the camera-enabled sunglasses launched in 2016. But after the initial hype, it looked like only about 150,000 pairs had sold (at $130 each), potentially leaving many times that languishing in warehouses. The company took a $40 million loss on the unsold specs.

Financial news network Cheddar is reporting that Snap, parent of social media app Snapchat, is working on two new models of Spectacles.

According to the report, the first version would be a modest update to the original, with bug fixes and new colors, and could be coming this fall. A second new version, with dual cameras, GPS and other high-end features, would cost closer to $300 and arrive next year.

Snap responding to an inquiry by saying, "We aren't confirming or commenting on this report."