The latest trailer for "Game of Thrones" is here, and it's got all the ingredients to get you hyped for season 7.

When we last left Westeros at the end of season 6, the buildup for what would be the battle to end all battles had begun. Daenerys' enormous army had set sail for Westeros with her three dragons flying overhead; Cersei vowed she would fight for house Lannister; and the mysterious White Walkers had presumably started to make there way south.

The new season begins July 16 on HBO.