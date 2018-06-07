Seattle, Orlando and Atlanta among best cities for gamers

Hero Images/Getty

Do you live in a gamer-friendly city?

Personal finance site WalletHub looked at the 100 largest cities in the US and ranked the best ones for gamers for a report out Thursday. It's good news for folks in Seattle, Washington; Orlando, Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia, as those three cities filled the top spots on the list. Sitting all the way at the bottom coming in at no. 100-- Detroit, Michigan.

The list is based off a variety of factors, like how many video games per square root of population a city has, download speeds and the price of internet.

So, if you live in Durham, North Carolina, you're no. 29 on the list, but paying the cheapest price for monthly internet. ($43.43).

And in Fremont, California, you've got the highest average download speed, coming in at 69 Mbps. Overall, Fremont is no. 10 on the list.