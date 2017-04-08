Seattle Mariners selling toasted grasshoppers at ballpark

Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jacks, sure. But buy me some toasted grasshoppers with chile-lime salt? That might not hit a home run with everyone.

In a press release issued Thursday, the Seattle Mariners announced their new Safeco Field food items, and crunchy little grasshoppers appear on the menu.

The grasshoppers, which the release refers to as "authentic Oaxacan chapulines," are a Mexican snack served up by a ballpark stand run by Poquitos Mexican restaurant, located in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

"We don't expect to sell a lot of them, but it's a fun thing to offer and it's authentic," Mariners spokeswoman Rebecca Hale told ESPN. A cup of grasshoppers costs $4.

The Mariners' home opener is April 10, when they'll attempt to hop to a victory over the Houston Astros in front of hometown fans.