Sean Parker drops more funding into Votizen

Rafe Needleman/CNET

Social-voting site Votizen has secured $750,000 in new funding. And Sean Parker of Napster and Facebook fame is chief among the company's latest investors.

Speaking to All Things Digital in an interview posted last night, Parker, who is best known for co-founding Napster and playing an integral role in Facebook's growth, said that "politics is one of the few remaining large-scale consumer-facing opportunities on the Internet," and he wants to be a part of the movement with Votizen.

This isn't the first time Parker has given Votizen some cash. According to All Things Digital, his venture capital firm Founders Fund handed over some funding to Votizen in 2010 when the service was just getting off the ground.

Votizen has been flying under the radar over the past couple of years as it digitized over 200 million U.S. voting records. That database is central to the company's service, which lets users connect with their voting records, and then share them in a social setting. Users who have similar voting records can "campaign" with each other online--thanks to the connection they established on Votizen--and try to get their favorite politician elected.

With this latest funding round, Votizen has secured a total of $2.25 million from investors, according to All Things Digital. Aside from Parker, Votizen's latest round was led by actor Ashton Kutcher and Lady Gaga's manager, Troy Carter, among others.