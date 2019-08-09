Sean Astin, known best for his role as Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and recently in No Good Nick on Netflix, began trending on Twitter in the early hours Friday. The reason? A picture he took with an otter.
A Twitter user posted a picture of Astin hugging and kissing an otter Thursday morning. That tweet then went viral receiving more than 37,000 likes. The result was the actor trending on Twitter, which was a big surprise to Astin who began tweeting pictures of his early days in Hollywood and retweeting images of his famous mother, Patty Duke.
No Good Nick is an original Netflix sitcom starring Siena Agudong as Nicole, a teenage con artist who goes by the name "Nick" and pretends to be a distant cousin of the Thompson family in order to rob them. Astin and Melissa Joan Hart play Ed and Liz Thompson who take in Nick and treat her like a member of the family, which makes it harder for her to rob them.
Netflix added the first 10 episodes of the show in April. The newest batch of episodes called No Good Nick: Part 2, debuted on the streaming service on Aug. 5.
Discuss: Sean Astin cuddling with otter is giving everyone Friday feelings
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.