Sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. 3 sold for record $156,000 at auction

A sealed copy of 1990's Super Mario Bros. 3 sold for $156,000 at auction on Friday, unseating the previous record holder-- a 1985 copy of Super Mario Bros. that had sold for $114,000 in July. Bidding opened Friday at over $62,000, but numbers skyrocketed after 20 bidders began vying for the game.

Heritage Auctions, the auction house that sold the game, said in a release that the remarkable condition of the game, the packaging layout, and the added rarity of being sealed, made this a hot item for collectors.

"We couldn't be more pleased about breaking the world record for the second time in the same year," Valarie McLeckie, Heritage Auctions' Director of Video Games said in a release Friday. "That said, it's no surprise that another Mario game, which so many of us grew up with, would set the new bar."

Heritage Auctions' Friday reached new heights when it also sold a sealed copy of the "Red Version" of 1998's Pokemon for Nintendo's Gameboy for $84,000. It's the highest price ever paid for a Pokemon title.