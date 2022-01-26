Seal the deal with up to 60% off at Nordstrom Rack

Looking for gifts for him, her or them before Valentine's Day? Clothes and accessories are always great options. Nordstrom Rack has gifts for everyone for up to 60% off during its Love's a Big Deal sale. There's no indication when the sale will end, but it might be before Valentine's Day.
If you want gifts for him like Salvatore Ferragamo 60mm aviator sunglasses for $80 (save $266). A gift for her could be this Marc Jacobs quilted medium tote bag for $100 (save $150). And a casual gift that can work for everyone is a CozyChic rib trim throw for $60 (save $38). There's plenty more to see during this Valentine's Day sale, especially for people who want something a bit more practical.