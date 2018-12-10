Seattle Seahawks uniforms go Grinch-green on Monday Night Football

Seattle residents, if you notice a blinding light emanating from the area of CenturyLink Field, it might just be the Seahawks' Monday Night Football uniforms. The Hawks are taking on the Minnesota Vikings in a game with playoff implications, and there are some fashion implications as well.

The Seahawks are wearing their Action Green Color Rush uniforms, which according to 24/7 Sports, have only been worn twice in the team's history. Maybe for good reason: This look is louder than the famously vocal Seattle home crowd.

Fans on social media couldn't see their way to admire the unis. The look was compared to everything from Dr. Seuss' Grinch to The Great Gazoo, the green alien from The Flintstones, to highlighter markers.

#Seahawks action green uniforms remind me of The Flintstones' Great Gazoo. pic.twitter.com/z9EP67XMPb — ElisaJaffe (@ElisaJaffe) December 11, 2018

Is it us or do the Seahawks resemble the Grinches’ little helpers wearing those unique uniforms? #MINvsSEA — ZorroZoey2011 (@z_zoey2011) December 11, 2018

Assuming @Sharpie Highlighters are the sponsors of these hideous fluorescent green @Seahawks uniforms tonight. Lord Almighty, I need sunglasses. #ugly pic.twitter.com/qhzHuh123V — CMurphy (@raisans) December 11, 2018

The Seahawks uniforms tonight are sponsored by your 5th Grade Teacher’s green highlighter. pic.twitter.com/YJZQxUkUFz — Auburn Jokes® (@TheAuburnJokes) December 11, 2018

Find me an uglier uniform than the ones the Seahawks are wearing right now 🤢 — Trent Duininck (@trentduininck) December 11, 2018

Ahhh, the ol’ Highlighter uniforms. I was hoping I could start the week blind. @Seahawks #MINvSEA #TNF — Pro Football Media (@ProFootballMed) December 11, 2018

The only redeeming thing about those Seahawks uniforms is we’ll still be able to see those guys if there’s a full power outage. pic.twitter.com/MZYATJ1SvS — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) December 11, 2018

Did you know if you look at the Seahawks uniform without blinking for 30 seconds it becomes invisible?



It's an optical illusion that occurs when that insane color robs you of your sight and leaves you completely blind and with a huge headache and sunburn. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) December 11, 2018

Even Seahawks fans found that it's not easy being green.

I’m a lifelong Seahawks fan but these uniforms are basically war crimes. — John Moe (@johnmoe) December 11, 2018

And while Seattleites don't often need sunglasses, some suggested they might want to dig them out. Or possibly dig out those eclipse glasses from 2017.

How to watch MNF with these @Seahawks uniforms pic.twitter.com/Oo8JcvjN2r — FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 11, 2018

Nice uniforms Seahawks .... lucky for me I still haven't thrown away my eclipse glasses. #MINvsSEA pic.twitter.com/534pEDBrEp — Matthew J. Kinney (@WhatMattAirs) December 11, 2018

Preparing to see tonight's Seahawks uniforms on my TV pic.twitter.com/iwDH5mokWd — Adam Green (@theAdamGreen) December 11, 2018

