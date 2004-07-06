Seagate widens legal assault on Cornice

Seagate Technology announced Tuesday that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against minidrive maker Cornice with the U.S. International Trade Commission. Seagate is asking the trade commission to prohibit the use of any Cornice disk drives in computer systems in the United States.

Seagate, which also recently filed a lawsuit against Cornice in a U.S. district court in Delaware, alleges its competitor is infringing on seven of its patents relating to disk drive technology. Another maker of disk drives, Western Digital, also filed suit against Cornice last month, making similar allegations.