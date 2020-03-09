CNET también está disponible en español.

Sea turtles mistake the scent of plastic for food, study finds

This could help explain why the turtles get tangled in plastic so often, researchers say.

Loggerhead turtle

Plastic can be a deadly draw for sea turtles, and scientists may know more about why.

 Joseph Pfaller

Plastic can be incredibly dangerous for sea turtles because they can mistake its smell for food, according to research published Monday. 

"We found that loggerhead sea turtles respond to odors from biofouled plastics in the same way they respond to food odorants, suggesting that turtles may be attracted to plastic debris not only by the way it looks, but by the way it smells," Joseph Pfaller of the University of Florida, Gainesville, said in a release. "This 'olfactory trap' might help explain why sea turtles ingest and become entangled in plastic so frequently."

Biofouling is when algae, plants, microbes and small animals accumulate on wet surfaces, as happens to plastics in the ocean. 

It's long been believed that sea turtles mistake plastics for prey like jellyfish, but not much was known about how scent could play a role in drawing in sea turtles. 