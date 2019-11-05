Sea levels to rise even after 2030 Paris agreement pledge expires

Getty Images

Even after the carbon emission pledges of the current Paris agreement expire in 2030, sea levels will still rise another 20 centimeters by the year 2300, according to a new study from Oregon State University. This increase is 20% of the total one-meter sea level rise anticipated by 2300.

The study, published Tuesday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, was led by researchers at Climate Analytics and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.

"Even if we were to meet these initial goals of the Paris agreement, the sea level commitment from global warming will be significant," said study co-author Peter Clark in a university release Tuesday. "When we pump more carbon into the atmosphere, the increase in temperature is almost immediate. But sea level rise takes a lot longer to respond to that warming. If you take an ice cube out of the freezer and put it on the sidewalk, it takes some time to melt. The bigger the ice cube, the longer it takes to melt."

The study's estimates did not account for the potential impact of Antarctic ice sheet melting, one of the main contributors to sea level rise. The researchers said about half of the expected 20-centimeter sea level rise can be attributed to the world's top five polluters: the US, China, India, Russia and the European Union.

Read more: Epic Antarctic ice sheet melt speeding up sea level rise