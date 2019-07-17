SDCC T-shirt sales will support children's mental health

Her Universe

At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, your fandom dollars can help support children's mental health. Her Universe, a geek fashion company founded by Star Wars voice actress Ashley Eckstein, has revealed exclusively to CNET a T-shirt that it will sell at SDCC from Thursday through Sunday.

Eckstein designed the shirts, which will be sold at the Her Universe booth (No. 1321). Each T-shirt costs $30 (roughly £24, AU$42), and all the proceeds will support the On Our Sleeves movement of Nationwide Children's Hospital based in Columbus, Ohio. If you cannot make it to SDCC, the T-shirt will be available soon at the Her Universe website.

Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, has worked with Nationwide Children's Hospital and served as an ambassador for its On Our Sleeves movement during the past two years. The movement seeks to create more awareness and help break stigmas around children's mental health.

She will also use the Her Universe Fashion Show, a staple of SDCC, to promote these efforts.

The sixth iteration of the fashion show will showcase geek couture with the theme "The Power of Fashion," inspired by the DreamWorks series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. The fashion show is set for 6 p.m. PT Thursday in the Harbor Ballroom of the Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel in San Diego. Admission is free.

This runway show is also a competition that gives designers a chance to design a collection for Her Universe.

Two winners will be chosen, one by the public and by one a panel of judges including Ed LaBay (vice president at Hot Topic), Liz Muñoz (CEO of Torrid), Lisa Baldzicki (vice president at Disney Parks), Merit Leighton (voice of Frosta on She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) and Michaela Dietz (voice of Amethyst on Steven Universe).

One highlight of the fashion show will be the big gown that kicks off the catwalk. Last year, it was a Funko Pop gown made of 500 Jack Skellington's heads. Andrew MacLaine, the fashion designer behind last year's gown, has created another one for this year's show.

Head to our comment section and tell us your predictions for the gown, and don't forget to check out our complete coverage of SDCC 2019.