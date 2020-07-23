SDCC 2020: Marvel's The New Mutants opening scene shows apocalyptic terror

20th Century Fox/Disney

Writer/director Josh Boone and cast members Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga participated in a Comic-Con@Home panel on Thursday for the original horror-thriller Marvel's New Mutants. The actors and director discussed the making of the much-delayed film, and shared the movie's opening scene. (Brief spoilers ahead.)

In that scene, which can be seen starting at about 24:14 into the half-hour video below, Danielle Moonstar (Blu Hunt) is shaken awake by her father, who yanks her outside into an apocalyptic scenario that doesn't end well for him. Dani then finds herself waking up handcuffed to a metal bed inside a mysterious facility, and she's not the only specially powered teen who's there.

The five New Mutants all must face their own worst fears, including the terrifying Demon Bear from the comic books. Comic-book illustrator Bill Sienkiewicz briefly joined the panel to chat with the cast and director.

Although the film is an X-Men spinoff, it's not connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie released its first trailer in 2017 and was originally meant to come out in 2018, but suffered multiple delays. The beginning of the panel joked about its many previous release dates before listing Aug. 28, 2020 as the current hoped-for premiere, but added "fingers crossed."