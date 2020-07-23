SDCC 2020 Star Trek panel drops Lower Decks scene, looks to Trek's future

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

One of the Trekkiest Zoom meetings of all time is now in the history books.

Comic-Con@Home, the 2020 version of the massive San Diego Comic-Con, released its Star Trek Universe panel on YouTube on Thursday. You can watch the whole event here:

The prerecorded Star Trek Universe panel took the "universe" part of the name seriously and brought in participants from all across the current Trek shows. It included cast members from Discovery, Picard, and the soon-to-stream Star Trek: Lower Decks, an animated show focused on the crew below the bridge.

All of these Trek TV shows are through streaming service CBS All Access. (Disclosure: ViacomCBS is the parent company of CNET.)

The tidbits of interest to most fans included a live reading from the Discovery season 2 finale script, a heartwarming Picard cast reunion and an exclusive scene from Lower Decks, which will debut on Aug. 6.

The Lower Decks first look takes us inside what two of the crew members are up to on shore leave. It stars Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner.

One of the biggest news drops was the reveal of the name of Star Trek: Prodigy, a cartoon series that will arrive on kid-focused channel Nickelodeon in 2021. It will follow the story of a group of "lawless teens" and their stolen Starfleet ship. It will be aimed at a younger age group than Lower Decks.

The Picard portion of the program showed off the camaraderie of the acting team, including Next Generation alumni Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner.

SDCC looks quite a bit different from normal this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event has gone virtual and free, reworking itself as Comic-Con@Home. Despite the limitations of the format, the Star Trek crew packed plenty of information and entertainment into the panel.