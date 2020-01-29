Scrolls gives you a web with fewer ads and trackers for $5 a month

Scroll

Seeing ads and being tracked online is the new normal when it comes to browsing the internet. A new service aims to clean up surfing the web, but it's not for free.

Scroll launched on Tuesday and touts being "twice as fast, no ads, 80% fewer trackers." The service costs $4.99 a month and has partnered with websites including USA Today, BuzzFeed, Vox, Business Insider and others. Scroll subscribers can have an ad-free, almost tracker-free experience on these sites, which receive a cut of users' subscription fees.

Subscribers log in to the Scroll on whatever device being used for browsing, whether it's a mobile phone or desktop computer. Once logged in, partner sites will no longer show ads and have fewer trackers.

Those interested in Scroll can sign up on the website for a 30-day free trial and then continue the service with a 50% discount for six months after.