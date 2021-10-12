Apple's next event William Shatner space trip: How to watch Elk freed of tire around neck Tesla Cybertruck Mega Bloks model Home Sweet Home Alone trailer Squid Game ending explained

Scream trailer: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox face slasher with a smartphone

What's your favorite scary movie? Scream 5 comes out in January.

So here's the trailer for Scream, the new sequel to, er, Scream. The slasher-flick series comes full circle as original stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette face a new ghost-faced killer. And this time he's got a smartphone.

The Scream franchise began in 1996, combining director Wes Craven's slasher movie skills with writer Kevin Williamson's self-aware send-up of the horror genre. It spawned a bunch of sequels and a TV show, and this new fifth outing is set for Jan. 14, 2022.

Scary phone calls were a memorable part of the earlier movies, and Scream 5 updates that with a twist as a terrified teen desparately tries to keep out a killer who has access to her home's smart locks

Campbell, Cox and Arquette have appeared in all four movies so far as Sidney Prescott, reporter Gale Weathers and small-town cop Dewey Riley. They're joined for Scream no. 5 by Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sonia Ammar.

