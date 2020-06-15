Score up to 70% off summer sales from Nordstrom Rack, Land's End and more

Father's Day Gift Guide 2020

As of this weekend, summer is officially here -- and not a moment too soon. All of us could use some much-needed vitamin D after being stuck indoors due to the pandemic. If you're planning on venturing outside -- with a mask and continuing to practice social distancing, natch -- you might want to dress the part, since those sweatpants and T-shirts just won't cut it anymore. These great deals will help you stay cool while looking cool.

See more coupon codes: CNET coupons

Read more: Get ready for summer with these 7 aboveground pools

Introducing CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a plethora of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head on over to our coupon page, type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals we have available for the week.