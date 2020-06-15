As of this weekend, summer is officially here -- and not a moment too soon. All of us could use some much-needed vitamin D after being stuck indoors due to the pandemic. If you're planning on venturing outside -- with a mask and continuing to practice social distancing, natch -- you might want to dress the part, since those sweatpants and T-shirts just won't cut it anymore. These great deals will help you stay cool while looking cool.
See more coupon codes: CNET coupons
Co-workers are starting to recognize your favorite Zoom shirt? Switch it up with Nordstrom Rack, courtesy of the retailer's Men's Work From Home collection, which is delivering savings up to 70% off usual prices. Shipping starts at $8 or free with orders over $100. (Pro tip: Comfy slippers like these awesome pairs can really step up your WFH game.)
Sample deals after savings include:
Bonobos is celebrating summer with 25% off your order and 30% off $200, with code EVERYTHING. Shipping is free.
Sample deals after savings include:
Grab swimwear for the entire family and hit the beach with Land's End's 60% off sale with code SPLASH, with items as low as $6! Shipping is free with orders over $75 ($8 otherwise). Deals good through June 17.
Sample deals after savings:
Cool off this summer with Uniqlo's limited time 25% off sale on selected items, including from its Airism collection. Shipping is free on your fist order (otherwise starts at $5). You can also get an additional $3 off when you download the Uniqlo app.
Sample deals after savings:
Read more: Get ready for summer with these 7 aboveground pools
Introducing CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a plethora of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head on over to our coupon page, type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals we have available for the week.
Discuss: Score up to 70% off summer sales from Nordstrom Rack, Land's End and more
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.