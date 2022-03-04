Score Up to 70% Off Stylish Sunglasses at Woot

Are you looking for a stylish solution to keep your eyes shielded from the sun while you wander about your neighborhood? Then this Woot bargain on Costa, Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses is what you've been looking for. Today, you can save up to 62% off chic sunglasses until March 11 and spend less than you would at your local sunglasses store.
All kinds of sunglasses are available, including polarized and non-polarized styles for men and women. Plus, there are unisex options that will work for everyone. Invest in a few pairs of sunglasses for yourself or a friend who could use some new shades, and protect your eyes while you're out and about. But don't wait too long to take advantage of this deal because some styles have already sold out. Here's a few pairs of unisex sunglasses from Ray-Ban you can still snag right now:
- Ray-Ban unisex RB4105 folding wayfarer square sunglasses (light Havana): $71 (save 45%)
- Ray-Ban unisex RB4105 folding wayfarer square sunglasses (matte black): $71 (save 60%)
- Ray-Ban unisex polarized Rb4184 square sunglasses: $69 (save 54%)
- Ray-Ban unisex RB3138 shooter aviator sunglasses: $69 (save 45%)
- Ray-Ban unisex polarized Clubmaster RB4190-878/M2 sunglasses tortoise frame (brown): $73 (save 44%)