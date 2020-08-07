CNET también está disponible en español.

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Score up to 65% off MLB, NFL and NBA gear

Show off your team colors (virtually) and save big with official gear from the MLB and NFL shops, plus discounts on NBA and soccer swag.

To celebrate the partial returns of the MLB and NBA, we've gathered all the best deals for jerseys and gear any diehard sports-fan would need. Both the NFL and MLB shops (powered by Fanatics) are running discounts between 25% and 65% on officially licensed gear this week, while fans of basketball and soccer can find big savings on apparel and shoes over at Eastbay and Soccer.com. 

Even though we can't watch in person due to the coronavirus pandemic, we can still show off our game-day spirit by decking out in team colors and registering as virtual fans (check your home team's website for more info).

MLB Shop

Save up to 65% sitewide with code BATS
MLB Shop

The MLB Store is currently discounting up to 65% off select memorabilia and fan gear when you use code BATS at checkout. The easiest way to check out the sale is to select Shop By Team, highlight your home team, then head down to the Popular Gear section. Looking for jerseys? Check out the 40% off Majestic Fan Gear sale.

Sample deals after savings include:

NFL Shop

25% off with code FOOTBALL25
NFL Shop

Although the 2020 season is still up in the air, football fans can win big with discounts on officially licensed gear. Get 25% off when you use code FOOTBALL25 across a variety of gear (including retired jerseys) from the NFL Shop. Get the best price by searching for your favorite team and heading to the Performance Gear section

Sample deals after savings include:

Eastbay

Take 15% off $75 with code PARAUG15
Nike NBA Swingman Jersey

Looking for NBA merch? Get 15% off with any order of $75 or over when you shop at Eastbay using code PARAUG15. Valid sitewide and even on sale items, like this Nike NBA Swingman Jersey ($94).

Soccer.com

Up to 75% off fan apparel, shoes and cleats, plus an extra 10% off with Goal Club
Nike USWNT Authentic Home Jersey 2019

Right now you can get discounted fan apparel from Soccer.com and save up to 75%. This sale also extends to shoes and cleats. As a bonus you can receive an extra 10% when you sign up for a Goal Club membership ($10 to join). This lifetime membership allows you to earn Goal Club points for every purchase, redeemable for discounts on future orders.

Sample deals after savings:

