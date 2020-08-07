Score up to 65% off MLB, NFL and NBA gear

To celebrate the partial returns of the MLB and NBA, we've gathered all the best deals for jerseys and gear any diehard sports-fan would need. Both the NFL and MLB shops (powered by Fanatics) are running discounts between 25% and 65% on officially licensed gear this week, while fans of basketball and soccer can find big savings on apparel and shoes over at Eastbay and Soccer.com.
Read more: MLB is back: How to watch without cable
Read more: NBA restart: How to watch without cable
Even though we can't watch in person due to the coronavirus pandemic, we can still show off our game-day spirit by decking out in team colors and registering as virtual fans (check your home team's website for more info).
The MLB Store is currently discounting up to 65% off select memorabilia and fan gear when you use code BATS at checkout. The easiest way to check out the sale is to select Shop By Team, highlight your home team, then head down to the Popular Gear section. Looking for jerseys? Check out the 40% off Majestic Fan Gear sale.
Sample deals after savings include:
- Men's San Francisco Giants Gray 2014 World Series Champions Locker Room T-Shirt: $9
- Men's San Francisco Giants Majestic Black Alternate 2017 Cool Base Team Jersey: $49
- Women's Chicago Cubs Royal 2016 World Series Champions Whiteout T-Shirt: $6
- New York Yankees 2 ft. by 3 ft. Logo Cornhole Board Tailgate Toss Set: $84
Although the 2020 season is still up in the air, football fans can win big with discounts on officially licensed gear. Get 25% off when you use code FOOTBALL25 across a variety of gear (including retired jerseys) from the NFL Shop. Get the best price by searching for your favorite team and heading to the Performance Gear section
Sample deals after savings include:
Looking for NBA merch? Get 15% off with any order of $75 or over when you shop at Eastbay using code PARAUG15. Valid sitewide and even on sale items, like this Nike NBA Swingman Jersey ($94).
Right now you can get discounted fan apparel from Soccer.com and save up to 75%. This sale also extends to shoes and cleats. As a bonus you can receive an extra 10% when you sign up for a Goal Club membership ($10 to join). This lifetime membership allows you to earn Goal Club points for every purchase, redeemable for discounts on future orders.
Sample deals after savings:
Read more: FuboTV review: Solid choice for sports fans, but with some holes in its game
