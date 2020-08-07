Score up to 65% off MLB, NFL and NBA gear

To celebrate the partial returns of the MLB and NBA, we've gathered all the best deals for jerseys and gear any diehard sports-fan would need. Both the NFL and MLB shops (powered by Fanatics) are running discounts between 25% and 65% on officially licensed gear this week, while fans of basketball and soccer can find big savings on apparel and shoes over at Eastbay and Soccer.com.

Read more: MLB is back: How to watch without cable

Read more: NBA restart: How to watch without cable

Even though we can't watch in person due to the coronavirus pandemic, we can still show off our game-day spirit by decking out in team colors and registering as virtual fans (check your home team's website for more info).

See more coupon codes: CNET coupons

Nike NBA Swingman Jersey Looking for NBA merch? Get 15% off with any order of $75 or over when you shop at Eastbay using code PARAUG15. Valid sitewide and even on sale items, like this Nike NBA Swingman Jersey ($94).

Nike USWNT Authentic Home Jersey 2019 Right now you can get discounted fan apparel from Soccer.com and save up to 75%. This sale also extends to shoes and cleats. As a bonus you can receive an extra 10% when you sign up for a Goal Club membership ($10 to join). This lifetime membership allows you to earn Goal Club points for every purchase, redeemable for discounts on future orders. Sample deals after savings: Women's Nike USWNT Authentic Home Jersey 2019: $60 ($54 with Goal Club)



Men's Nike USWNT Home 4 Star Jersey 2019: $60 ($54 with Goal Club)

Read more: FuboTV review: Solid choice for sports fans, but with some holes in its game

Introducing CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a plethora of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head on over to our coupon page, type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals we have available for the week.