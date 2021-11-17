Score up to 50% off Kate Spade handbags and accessories

If you've always wanted a Kate Spade handbag or accessory but couldn't afford it, this Black Friday deal can help you to buy one for a better price right now! From today until Nov. 23, you can enjoy up to 50% off select handbags, wallets and jewelry with the code BFPREVIEW.
While Kate Spade is not considered a luxury brand because it caters to everyone, its refined aesthetic gives the appearance of luxury due to its structure and materials. You have about 185 products on sale during this promotion, but here are a few options you may want to take a look at.
- All day leopard large tote $137 (save 40%)
- The day pack medium backpack $149 (save 50%)
- Smile small shoulder bag $119 (save 40%)
- Spencer metallic dot cardholder $30 (save 40%)
- Heritage spade flower thin hinged bangle $29 (save 50%)
- Heritage spade flower huggies $29 (save 50%)
Make a beeline for Kate Spade now to get a handbag or two for yourself or a loved one. This offer is fantastic for any handbag or Kate Spade fan this holiday season.