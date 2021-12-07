Omicron FAQ The Matrix Awakens Halo Infinite review Best movies of 2021 Best Christmas gifts 2021 PS5 restock tracker
Score up to 30% off Crayola arts and crafts supplies today at Amazon

Save on colored pencils, markers, crayons, coloring pages and more.

screen-shot-2021-12-07-at-10-05-18-am.png

You can get deals on Crayola arts supplies today on Amazon. 

 Amazon

If you've been looking for the perfect gift for the arts enthusiast in your life, you'll want to take a look at the latest deals on Amazon. The e-commerce giant is offering up to 30% off Crayola arts and crafts supplies today. 

You can score discounts on products for both adults and children. This includes Crayola's adult colored pencil set for $8.49 (originally priced at $12.89), a unicorn coloring book for $6 (originally $8), Crayola's 80 piece back to school supplies set for $13 (originally $16) and a kids' wooden easel for $64 (originally $80), among other crafty goodies. 

