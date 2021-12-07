Score up to 30% off Crayola arts and crafts supplies today at Amazon

If you've been looking for the perfect gift for the arts enthusiast in your life, you'll want to take a look at the latest deals on Amazon. The e-commerce giant is offering up to 30% off Crayola arts and crafts supplies today.
You can score discounts on products for both adults and children. This includes Crayola's adult colored pencil set for $8.49 (originally priced at $12.89), a unicorn coloring book for $6 (originally $8), Crayola's 80 piece back to school supplies set for $13 (originally $16) and a kids' wooden easel for $64 (originally $80), among other crafty goodies.