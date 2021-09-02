Apple Wallet to hold your driver's license Microsoft's Surface event Philips Hue Joe Rogan says he has COVID Google Doodle honors vaccine inventor Labor Day sales
Score up to 20% off MLB, NFL and NBA gear

Show off your team colors and save on official gear from the MLB, NBA and NFL. Plus free shipping on orders over $39.

With the Olympics in the rearview mirror and the Paralympics hitting its stride, 2021 is turning out to be a much better year for sports. Celebrate the return of major league games and get 20% off select items when you use code BRINK at Fanatics. Select jerseys are on sale and you can get great deals on swag like casual wear, hats and even knitted blankets to bring with you on game day. Shipping starts at $8.

Read more: How to watch the NFL in 2021 without cable

These are officially licensed items and even if your home team merchandise is excluded from the 20% off deal, you can still get free shipping on orders over $39 when you apply code 39SHIP. Clearance items included.

Get up to 20% off select items

Use code BRINK
Fanatics

The easiest way to check out the sale is to select Shop By Team, highlight your home team and then search for the keyword phrase "with code." We've gathered up some example deals for a quick glance; items may be different depending on your team.

Price after savings:

See at Fanatics

Get free shipping on orders over $39

Including items on clearance
Fanatics

Looking for even more savings? Check out the Fanatics' clearance sale and you can get free shipping on orders over $39.

Sample deals after savings include:

See at Fanatics

