Score this Ms Pac-Man Arcade 1Up cabinet for 33% off today

Arcade 1-Up

Classic arcade cabinets are crazy expensive, due largely to the combination of no new models being made for so many and the overall collector status associated with them. That's one of the biggest reasons the folks at Arcade 1Up have been so successful, recreating classic arcade experiences complete with the original artwork for a fraction of the price is a huge deal for a lot of people. So when an already comparably inexpensive arcade cabinet goes on sale, it's a reason to get excited. And if you've been looking for an excuse to add Ms Pac-Man to your home or office, the price dropping to $267 is as good as you're going to get.

These Arcade 1Up machines are noticeably smaller than the machines in a real arcade, but the artwork and the physical buttons feel like the real thing. They arrive flat and assemble almost like Ikea furniture, and this particular deal includes an additional riser box which makes the cabinet the same height as the machine you'd see at an arcade. It's not often you'll find deals like this, especially on a single-game cabinet.