Score a free movie ticket using Amazon Alexa

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you've never enabled the Atom Tickets skill on your Amazon Alexa (and with about 70,000 skills available, you could be forgiven for having missed it), now might be a good time to start. That's because Atom is running a killer deal starting Monday, Mar. 16: Just use the Atom skill on your Alexa-enabled device to order a movie ticket and your ticket will be free. It's a great introduction to using the Atom skill for buying movie tickets via voice.

You can enable the skill within the Alexa mobile app -- tap the menu at the top left of the screen, tap Skills & Games, and search for Atom Tickets. Or you can simply say, "Alexa, enable Atom Tickets."

Once it's set up, you can use the skill with commands like "Alexa, ask Atom what's playing," or "Alexa, ask Atom to buy movie tickets." Atom can handle the entire transaction, including picking your favorite theater, choosing the desired film, and even reserving seats. Your tickets will be paid for through your Amazon Pay account.

You can take advantage of this deal anytime between Mar. 16 and Mar. 29. If you use the Atom skill to buy tickets during the second half of the month, the first purchased ticket will be free. Mark your calendar so you don't forget, but I will be sure to remind you about the deal on the 16th, so you can snag your free ticket to Onward (or whatever other film you want to see). For all the legal deets, check out the Atom Tickets promotional page.

Now playing: Watch this: First look at an Alexa-powered kitchen for kids