Score a copy of Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion for 46% less today

Add to your collection or get someone else hooked for cheap today.

Gloomhaven
Cephalofair Games

There's nothing like a good board game night, but some of the most fun is had when you can expand an adventure across multiple nights. It's one of the things I love so much about Gloomhaven, a tabletop fantasy game where you play one of four tough mercenaries on an epic adventure. If you've played this game before you know how much fun it is, and if you've never played before you can check out the Jaws of the Lion expansion to the game for $27 once you have used the included coupon on the Amazon page. 

If you've never played a Gloomhaven game before, you're in for a treat. The games progress a little faster than a Dungeons and Dragons campaign, and a lot of the set up is already done for you. It's a perfect way to spend an afternoon, and you don't need any other part of the Gloomhaven games to enjoy Jaws of the Lion. It's a standalone adventure if that's all you want, or you can incorporate it into something bigger if you own other parts of the larger game. 