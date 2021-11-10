Pfizer asks FDA to authorize booster for all adults Xbox Series X restocks PS5 restocks Black Friday best deals Black Friday ad scans
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Score 25% off Coach Beat bags and clutches today

Get luxury for less during Coach's Single's Day Sale.

coach-shoulder-bag
Coach
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

If you've been thinking about getting your hands on a high-end Coach bag, here is your opportunity to do so directly from the brand. With the offer code BEAT25, you can get 25% off every single handbag that's a part of this sale through Nov. 13.

See at Coach

There are several shoulder bags, saddle bags and cross body clutches in a variety of dazzling, trendy shades to choose from, and we're recommending this deal for all the handbag collectors and Coach devotee. If you can afford it, having a few high-end handbags in your collection is vital for extending lifespan of your accessories. 

While there's no need for a lot of luxury handbags (unless you adore them), they do make a difference in terms of appearance and style with just about everything you wear. And accessories are fun. Fashion is a serious business, but that doesn't mean you have to be. Splurge a little bit and grab a purse or two during this sale. 