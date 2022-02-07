Score 20% off luxury watches at Citizen Watch right now

Photos by Citizen Watch/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET

In a world where nearly everyone has a smartphone that's always within reach, it's fair to infer that wearing a watch isn't necessary. However, there are still some people who prefer to use a watch to check the time. A watch is also an excellent accessory for matching and styling with a variety of clothes, from casual to a fancy night on the town and everything in between. Right now, Citizen Watch is running a deal for luxury watches for men and women.

Before you start shopping, it's important to understand what you can't get for 20% off. This deal does not apply to new arrivals, limited editions, Caliber 0100 or CZ Smart watches. The prices you see for certain watches are still pricey for more sophisticated styles, but some watches can be had for as little as $200 for women and $180 for men.

This deal appears to be a continuing offer with no clear end date in sight. That gives you the opportunity to pick something suitable just in time for Valentine's Day or any other special occasion that could be approaching.